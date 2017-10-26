Nvidia launches GTX 1070 Ti

To the surprise of no-one, Nvidia has today finally and officially confirmed the existence of the GTX 1070 Ti, which is available to order now starting at £419 including VAT.



Slotting in, naturally, between the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080, the new card has its sights fixed on the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56. It is based on the same 314mm2, 16nm, 7.2bn-transistor GP104 Pascal GPU as the two Nvidia cards it falls between. One of the 20 onboard streaming multiprocessors, however, will be disabled, leaving us with 2,432 cores and 152 texture units compared to 2,560 on the fully-enabled GTX 1080. The 64 ROPs and 2MB L2 cache remain intact, and the GPU will come with a base clock of 1,607MHz – same as GTX 1080 – and a boost clock of 1,683MHz.



While the GPU configuration is thus much closer to GTX 1080 than GTX 1070, when it comes to memory the GTX 1070 Ti matches the latter card. Its 8GB frame buffer is made up of GDDR5 rather than the faster GDDR5X that the GTX 1080 uses. The default memory speed is 8Gbps effective again, making 256GB/s of available memory bandwidth over the 256-bit interface. The GTX 1070 Ti also shares the GTX 1080's 180W TDP.



With these specifications, the card targets 1440p gameplay with all the settings cranked up. It will also be more than capable in current VR titles. Nvidia says that it offers twice the performance of the well-received GTX 970, evidently in a bid to compel owners of said card to consider the upgrade.



That upgrade is set to cost at least £419, with Nvidia promising that partners including MSI, Zotac, Palit, and Asus will all have cards available at the MSRP. Of course, plenty of the usual partners will also have more lavish designs with price tags to match.



As with the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080, Nvidia will be producing a Founders Edition card, also available at the MSRP. It features the iconic silver and black aluminium heatsink with copper vapour chamber and single radial fan. This cooler has been used on 250W parts (the GTX 1080 Ti, for example), and Nvidia is promising that the additional thermal headroom the cooler provides will result in plenty of overclocking headroom. Helping this along is the same five-phase dual-FET power supply debuted with the GTX 1080. Display outputs, as usual, are three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a dual-link DVI-D connection, and power comes in via a single eight-pin PCIe connection.



Cards should be available to pre-order now, but they will not start shipping until November 2nd. This is also the date when performance numbers and reviews will be greenlit to go live, so check back then for the full lowdown on the new card.