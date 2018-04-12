AMD has released specifications for its Radeon RX 500X series of graphics cards, available exclusively to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, and they're by and large a direct copy of their non-X equivalents - bar a single boosted card.

Designed for OEMs looking to fit Radeon graphics to their builds, without struggling with the current cryptocurrency-driven scarcity of retail-model cards, the Radeon RX 500X family is effectively a rebadge of the existing Radeon RX 500 range. As a result, there's little surprise to find that the vast majority of cards are absolutely identical: The Radeon RX 540X, Radeon RX 560X, Radeon RX 570X, and Radeon RX 580X boast the same number of compute units, stream processors, base frequencies, and boost frequencies as their non-X equivalents - which, at least, makes it easy for consumers to compare performance when picking up an RX 500X-equipped off-the-shelf build.

The sole, and unexplained, exception to this rebranding exercise is the Radeon RX 550X, which has seen a boost frequency hike to 1,287MHz from its retail-model Radeon RX 550 equivalent's 1,183MHz. AMD has not issued a statement explaining the boost, nor whether it plans to adjust its Radeon RX 550 to match the new and faster speed of the X variant.

The new Radeon RX 500X family of graphics cards are available to OEM customers now, although AMD has not made pricing information available to the general public. Full details on the "new" cards can be found on AMD's official website.