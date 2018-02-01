Intel announces new CTO, security manager

Intel has announced a quartet of promotions in its corporate offices, including one which sees the appointment of Dr. Michael Mayberry as the company's first chief technical officer post-Meltdown and -Spectre and Leslie S. Culbertson as general manager of the company's security division.

Formerly the corporate vice president of Intel's Technology Manufacturing Group and still the managing director of Intel Labs, the company's research and development arm, Dr. Michael Mayberry has been with the company since joining in 1984 as a process integration engineer. In his new role, though, Dr. Mayberry will be in charge of steering the technical direction of a company hammered by the Spectre and Meltdown speculative execution vulnerabilities - hands-down the most widespread and serious security flaws in the company's history, and a source of prolonged embarrassment as Intel struggles to patch both the vulnerabilities themselves and the damage to its reputation they have caused.

In addition to its new chief technical officer, Intel has seen three others rise through the ranks with promotions announced late last night: Leslie S. Culbertson takes on the role of executive vice president and general manager of the Intel Product Assurance and Security Group, again seemingly as a reaction to the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities which come under that division's purview, from her former role as chief human resource officer; Dr. Ann B. Kelleher, another former process engineer, becomes senior vice president from her previous role as corporate vice president in the Technology Manufacturing Group alongside Dr. Mayberry; and Matthew M. Smith takes over the role of chief human resources officer from Culbertson.

The announcement saw Intel's share price gain 0.12 percent in after-hours trading following an active trading dip of 1.33 percent with the company's current $48.20 share price some way off from its high of $50.08 on January 26th.