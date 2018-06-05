Intel announces Core i7-8086K Limited Edition, 28-core CPU

Intel has officially announced the pending release of the Core i7-8086K Limited Edition processor, which is essentially a faster version of the Core i7-8700K.



Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Intel 8086 chip, the Core i7-8086K is a six-core, 12-thread (6c12t) socket LGA 1151 CPU using the firm’s Coffee Lake architecture and built on a 14nm process. It features a 12MB SmartCache and a 95W TDP. So far so Core i7-8700K, but where the Core i7-8086K differs is in the frequencies, which sit at a base of 4GHz and a peak turbo frequency of 5GHz, both 300MHz higher than on the chip it’s based on. Naturally, the chip is unlocked for overclocking, as indicated by the -K suffix. Full specifications are now available on the Ark database.

Intel is giving residents of certain countries the chance to win a Core i7-8086K in a sweepstakes, with 8086 being given away in total. The countries are: USA, Canada (excluding Quebec), UK, France, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China (excluding Hong Kong). Participants will have a 24-hour window in which to enter the sweepstakes, and this is said to start June 7th 2018 at 5PM PST. It can be accessed via this link. If you’re unable to enter or don’t win, the processor will be available for purchase on June 8th 2018. Official pricing has not been disclosed.

During the Computex 2018 keynote, Intel also teased a single-socket, 28-core, 56-thread CPU that’s expected to be part of the Skylake Extreme Core Count range. Further details were not revealed, but it did score 7,334 onstage in Cinebench (as reported by Engadget), which is really rather insane.