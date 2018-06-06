AMD reveals 32c/64t second-gen Ryzen Threadripper

AMD has taken the wraps off second-generation Ryzen Threadripper, confirming a CPU with a whopping 32 cores and 64 threads just one day after Intel revealed one with 28 cores and 56 threads.



This is a doubling of the core/thread count enjoyed by the present Threadripper flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. The new CPU will use 12nm Zen+ architecture that joins four Ryzen dies via the Infinity Fabric, much like the top spec server-class Epyc CPU does at present. The chips will come with a TDP increase from 180W to a likely 250W but will still be compatible with Socket TR4 and the X399 chipset. An exact release date and pricing are still to come.

Sadly, no major news on the AMD graphics front was given at the Computex 2018 press conference i.e. there was no update regarding the next-gen architecture, Navi. However, AMD did demo the current Vega architecture running on silicon produced with a 7nm process, but details regarding specs, frequencies, power draw, and a release date were not given.