AMD has officially priced its enthusiast-centric Ryzen Threadripper processors ahead of promised early August retail availability, alongside specifications for its entry-level Ryzen 3 parts due later this month.

In a video presentation from AMD's chief executive Lisa Su, AMD confirmed the specification and pricing for two Ryzen Threadripper processors: the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and the top-end Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. Designed for those who need more cores than are available from the mainstream Ryzen 7 range, Threadripper is effectively a variant of the company's Epyc server processors aimed at the high-end desktop (HEDT) market.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, AMD has confirmed, will feature 12 cores and 24 threads running at a base 3.5GHz and boosted 4GHz clock and be priced at $799 (around £618 excluding taxes); the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, meanwhile, ups that core count to 16 cores and 32 threads running at a slightly slower 3.4GHz but matched 4GHz boost clock for $999 (around £773 excluding taxes.) Both will be on shelves in early August globally, the company has promised.

Those who have already bought into the Ryzen ecosystem, however, may be disappointed - but shouldn't be surprised - that Threadripper is not a drop-in upgrade for existing Ryzen systems. Rather than the 'universal' AM4 socket, which is used for mainstream Ryzen and Zen-based APU products, the Naples-based Threadrippers require a motherboard with the new TR4 socket. Systems built around such boards, AMD has promised, will include four DDR4 memory channels and a total of 64 PCI Express 3.0 lanes.

At the same time, AMD confirmed specifications - but not pricing - for its first entry-level Ryzen 3 desktop processors. The Ryzen 3 1200 will, AMD has announced, feature four cores and four threads running at 3.1GHz base and 3.4GHz boost; the Ryzen 3 1300X, meanwhile, increases the clock speed to 3.5GHz base and 3.7GHz boost. Both will be available globally on July 27th.

More information on AMD's Threadripper launch can be found in a blog post by Jim Anderson on AMD's community site.