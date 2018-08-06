AMD details and prices 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper

AMD has detailed the specifications and pricing of its upcoming 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, revealing four models with prices ranging between $649 and $1,799 excluding tax.



The new Threadripper CPUs are being split into two families: The existing X series will continue for models up to and including 16 cores and targets enthusiasts and gamers, while the new WX series is used to distinguish those chips with more than 16 cores and is aimed at creators and innovators. All four chips use the 12nm ‘Zen+’ architecture that we’ve seen already with 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs, and all of them continue to use the existing Socket TR4 platform and will be supported by existing motherboards via a BIOS update. Each of them will continue to offer a full 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes as well.



Starting at the top of the stack, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is the 32-core/64-thread monster that makes good on AMD’s reveal at Computex 2018. The chip carries a whopping 250W TDP, a base clock of 3GHz, and a peak boost clock of 4.2GHz. It goes on pre-order today for $1,799 excluding tax, which has translated to a retail price of £1,649.99 including VAT at Overclockers UK, and it will be available to ship on August 13th. AMD’s own testing suggests a performance lead of up to 51 percent over the $1,999 Intel Core i9-7980XE (18 cores), but you only need to wait until August 13th for full reviews (including our own) with independent testing. Remember also that Intel has a 28-core CPU planned, but there’s been no official word on pricing or availability there.



Heading up the X series, meanwhile, will be the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X, the direct replacement for the outgoing Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. It keeps the same 16 cores and 32 threads, but raises the base and boost clocks by 100MHz and 200MHz to 3.5GHz and 4.4GHz respectively within the same 180W TDP. It will become available on August 31st for $899 excluding taxes. Regional pricing has not been confirmed.



Two more Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will launch in October, and these will effectively be cut-down versions (i.e. fewer cores enabled) of the 2990WX and 2950X. The Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX will offer 24 cores and 48 threads but keep the 250W TDP and the 3GHz/4.2GHz base and boost clocks of the 32-core model, and it will cost $1,299 excluding taxes. Lastly, the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X will replace the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X as the 12-core/24-thread model with base/boost speeds of 3.5GHz/4.3GHz and a 180W TDP, and it will launch for $649 excluding taxes. Regional pricing has not been confirmed. No replacement for the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X will be coming, so it is expected to be discontinued.



Stay tuned for further details in our full review of the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX coming August 13th.