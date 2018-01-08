AMD announces Vega-based Ryzen APU ranges

AMD, fresh from providing the graphics tech for Intel's latest 8th Gen Core parts, has announced the first Ryzen-based accelerated processing unit (APU) products to hit the market: The Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G.

Designed for those who don't want nor need a discrete graphics card, AMD's APU products have long been a staple of the company's output. Its latest Zen architecture, though, has been bereft: Between its desktop- and laptop-class Ryzen, enthusiast-centric Threadripper, and server-targeted Epyc Zen parts, not a single one includes the company's Radeon graphics technology - leaving buyers with no choice other than to shell out for a discrete graphics card or buy a non-Zen APU instead.

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show formal opening, though, AMD has revealed two upcoming desktop Ryzen APUs which feature the company's Radeon Vega graphics processing technology. The first, the Ryzen 5 2500G with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, is a four-core eight-thread (4C8T) part running at a peak boost clock of 3.9Hz and with 11 graphics compute units (CUs) running at a peak of 1,250MHz and a configurable thermal design profile (CTDP) of 45-65W. The Ryzen 3 2200G with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, meanwhile, is a four-core four-thread (4C4T) part running up to 3.7GHz with 8 Vega CUs running at up to 1,100MHz and sharing the same 45-65W CTDP. Both include 6MB of cache but no on-die graphics memory.

As well as the two desktop processors, the company has announced mobile chips with Vega graphics integrated: the Ryzen 7 2700U with Radeon Vega 10, Ryzen 5 2500U with Radeon Vega 8, Ryzen 3 2300U with Radeon Vega 6, Ryzen 3 2200U with Radeon Vega 3, and the Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U with Radeon Vega 10, Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U with Radeon Vega 8, and Ryzen 3 Pro 2300U with Radeon Vega 6. All target a 15W nominal CTDP, the company has confirmed.

'We successfully accomplished the ambitious goals we set for ourselves in 2017, re-establishing AMD as a high-performance computing leader with the introduction and ramp of 10 different product families,' claimed AMD president and chief executive Dr. Lisa Su during the announcement. 'We are building on this momentum in 2018 as we make our strongest product portfolio of the last decade even stronger with new CPUs and GPUs that bring more features and more performance to a broad set of markets.'

At the same event chief technology officer Mark Papermaster offered brief roadmap updates which include the news that 12nm Ryzen desktop samples are now shipping, the Zen 2 microarchitecture design is complete and will 'improve on the award-winning Zen design in multiple dimensions,' and a machine learning platform for heterogeneous computing.

AMD's first Ryzen APUs are due to launch on February 12th, the company confirmed, though pricing is not yet available.