Noctua has announced it is injecting some bling into its product range with the launch of new Chromax colour-matched products, including 120mm and 140mm fans, cables, and covers for its NH-U12S and NH-D15 CPU coolers.

Designed for the system builder who has picked a colour scheme and wants to spread the joy as widely as possible through the machine's internals, Noctua's latest entries into the Chromax family come in red, white, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes. Interestingly, though, you don't have to pick a colour prior to purchasing. The new NF-A15 HS-PWM, NF-A14 PWM, NF-F12 PWM, and NF-S12A PWM Chromax fan ranges come in a black finish with user-swappable colour overlays which double as anti-vibration pads on each corner - with all of the colours included in the one box.

'Noctua is an engineering-driven company: we pride ourselves on relentlessly tuning our products for maximum performance and quality rather than putting form before function, but of course we understand that many customers put an emphasis on build aesthetics these days,' claims Roland Mossig, Noctua's chief executive, of the decision to go colourful. 'With the new Chromax line fans, cables and heatsink covers, we now offer a range of products that's ideal for those who care about looks just as much as about quality and performance.

The remainder of the products in the Chromax family, though, do require some thought prior to purchase in order to ensure you get exactly the colour you're after. The NA-HC Chromax family of heatsink covers are designed to be added to the comapny's NH-U12S or NH-D15(S) CPU coolers and come in three editions: the Chromax White and Chromax Black are self-explanatory, while the Chromax Black Swap - styled by the company as 'chromax.black.swap' - comes bundled with user-replaceable, multi-colour inlays, just like the Chromax fan range. The NA-SEC1 and NEC-SYC1 cables finish the Chromax line, offering a 30cm fan extension cable and twin four-pin PWM Y-splitters in the Chromax theme of red, white, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Noctua has priced the Chromax range at: €26.90 for the NF-A15 HS-PWM, €24.90 for the NF-A14 PWM, and €22.90 for the NF-S12A PWM all in Chromax Black Swap (around £24, £22, and £20 respectively); €19.90 for the NA-HC1 and NA-HC2 in Chromax Black, Chromax White, and Chromax Black Swap (around £18); €29.90 for the NA-HC3 in Chromax Black Swap and the NA-HC4 in Chromax Black and Chromax White (around £27), and €9.90 for the NA-SEC1 and NA-SYC1 cables (around £9). More information is available on the official website.