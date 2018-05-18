Lian Li launches Bora Lite 120 case fans

Lian Li, better known for its brushed-aluminium case range, has announced its latest entry in the fan market: The Bora Lite 120, which upgrades its Bora RGB design with a frame made from - no prizes for guessing - aluminium.

Developed, the company claims, in partnership with motherboard manufacturers including ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI, the Bora Lite 120 fans - also known as BR Lite 120 - boast integrated programmable RGB LED lighting which can be linked to ASRock's PolyChrome Sync, Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, and MSI's Mystic Light Sync software for manual or programmatic control. Each fan includes 12 LEDs, though these are not individually addressable.

The fans themselves ditch traditional plastic in favour of a frame made from Lian Li's favourite material, aluminium. CNC milled, the frames are claimed to offer a 'modern, industrial feel' while also reflecting more of the LED light. Each fan includes separate power and lighting cables, the former offering a pulse width modulation (PWM) speed-control connection and the latter connecting to compatible motherboard and lighting controllers' RGB sockets.

The hydraulic-bearing fans include anti-vibration padding, which is claimed to keep the volume below 27.2dBA at the peak 1,500RPM speed while shifting 48.31 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of air at a 1.23mm-H2O static pressure. Each fan measures 27mm thick, the company has confirmed.

UK pricing for the fans has not yet been announced, but more information is available on the official product page.