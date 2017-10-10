EKWB launches 28mm-thick EK-CoolStream SE radiator family

Liquid-cooling specialist EK Water Blocks has announced the launch of two new radiators designed for the more cramped of cases: the EK-CoolStream SE 140 and EK-CoolStream SE 280, based on single and dual 140mm fans respectively.

While taking up roughly the same overall footprint as your average 140mm or 280mm radiator, bar a minor reduction in width that eliminates overhang and sits flush with the fan casing, EK Water Blocks claims to have boosted compatibility with smaller cases by reducing the thickness to 28mm. When coupled with a recommended 25mm-thickness EK-Vardar high static pressure fan, the overall thickness sits at 53mm - a significant reduction from the 70mm of the company's existing EK-CoolStream CE 140 and 280 models.

Featuring 22 fins per inch (FPI) compatible, the company claims, with low fan speeds, the radiators are constructed with copper fins, 90 percent copper tubing, brass chambers, and fitted into an aluminium and steel housing hosting two G1/4" port threads with pre-installed extenders. Fan mounts are provided via UNC 6-32 thread holes on both sides, suitable for unidirectional or push-pull configurations, though the company warns that the use of fans thicker than 25mm will require longer screws than provided in the pack.

Both models of EK-CoolStream SE radiators are available now on the official webshop, priced at €49.13 for the 140 and €68.81 for the 280 (around £44 and £61 respectively, including VAT).