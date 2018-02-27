Deepcool announces 'frameless' MF120 Wi-Fi fan set

Cooling specialist Deepcool has announced the impending launch of what it calls a 'frameless' fan set, the MF120, which include onboard RGB lighting and a Wi-Fi-connected fan controller.

From nothing more than a quick glance at the picture, it's obvious Deepcool's MF120 fans are different - though 'frameless' is a less accurate description than 'with a really oddly shaped frame'. Rather than the traditional route of having the fan be enclosed in a plastic housing with legs which support the central motor, Deepcool's MF120 use a two-part aluminium frame which is only on one side - leaving the fan bare on the other, bar the mounting points in the corners which come through from the frame on the other side.

That 'frameless' frame is then, predictably, enhanced with RGB LED lighting which connects to a controller box included in the three-fan set. This controller includes five integrated lighting modes and user-controllable fan speed adjustment between 500 revolutions per minute (RPM) and 2,200 RPM. It also provides Wi-Fi connectivity, tying in to an application on iOS or Android smartphones or tablets for control without having to bring up the system's display or unlock a locked desktop.

Each fan in the set measures 120mm² by 26mm and draws 8.9W of power including the LEDs with a peak air flow of 56 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at 37.9dbA. The controller includes support only for the three bundled fans and no more, while Deepcool has not yet confirmed whether it will be selling individual fans outside the kit.

The Deepcool MF120 fan set is due to launch in April priced at a US recommended retail price of $109.99 (around £79 excluding VAT). More information is available on the official product page.