Corsair's cooling division has officially launched a new family of 'magnetic levitation' fans, the ML Pro RGB range, which include customisable LED lighting and claim to combine high static pressure and high airflow for use as either case or radiator fans.

Building on the company's existing ML Series fan family, announced back in July last year, the new ML Pro RGB range do exactly what you would expect from the name: add programmable RGB LED lighting in addition to the usual ability to push air from one side to the other.

Supplied in kit form with an RGB Fan LED Hub and Lighting Node Pro controller plus either three 120mm or two 140mm fans or as one-off fans for those expanding an existing installation up to the maximum of six fans, the ML Pro RGB family claims impressive customisation. The lighting can, Corsair explains, be tied to CPU or GPU temperature, set to particular static colours, or display animations which 'flow from fan to fan in a dazzling light show.'

Naturally, the fans also push air: Corsair claims its magnetic levitation bearing system from which the fans get their name offers significantly reduced bearing friction and a major drop in noise with the 120mm fan pushing 12 to 47.3 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of air and 0.2-1.78 mmH20 of static pressure at 400-1,600 revolutions per minute (RPM) and 16-25 dBA noise levels, while the larger 140mm model offers 17-55.4 CFM at 0.2-1.27 mmH20 at 400-1,200 RPM and 16-20.4 dBA.

The fans are available now from Corsair's web shop, priced at £89.99 for the ML120 Pro RGB three-fan and controller bundle, £74.99 for the ML140 Pro RGB two-fan and controller bundle, £24.99 for a single ML120 Pro RGB sans controller, and £29.99 for a single ML140 Pro RGB (all inc. VAT).