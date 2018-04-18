Cooler Master launches addressable RGB MasterLiquid coolers

Cooler Master has announced the launch of its first all-in-one liquid cooling systems to offer fully customisable RGB LED lighting: the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and ML120R RGB.

Offering, if the name weren't clue enough, a choice of 120mm or 240mm radiator, the MasterLiquid MLxR RGB family is Cooler Master's first to include an addressable RGB lighting controller, linked to 12 independent RGB LEDs on the water block and eight per fan for a total of 20 RGB LEDs on the ML120R RGB and 28 on the ML240R RGB. In addition to supporting, unsurprisingly, Cooler Master's as-yet unreleased MasterPlus+ control software, the lighting can also be integrated into existing motherboard lighting control systems including those featuring Asus' Aura Sync, MSI's Mystic Light, and unspecified boards from ASRock 'launching in April'.

Designed, Cooler Master claims, using in-house know-how, the new MasterLiquid coolers feature a low-profile, dual-chamber pump - which, it says, separates incoming coolant from the radiator-bound coolant for improved performance. The combined water block and pump also includes an in-house micro-channel cold-plate, FEP tubing on the interior, and sleeved tubing on the exterior, leading to the 120mm or 240mm low-resistance radiator.

UK pricing for the new MasterLiquid MLxR RGB family has yet to be confirmed, with Cooler Master setting a US recommended retail price of $99.99 and $119.99 for the 120mm and 240mm variants respectively (around £71 and £85 respectively, excluding taxes). More information is available on the official product page.