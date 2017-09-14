Arctic launches BioniX fans, Freezer 33 HSF with decade-long warranties

Cooling specialist Arctic has announced new case fans with a whopping ten-year warranty and a tower-style dual-fan cooler it is, for reasons best known to the company, positioning at the esports market: the BioniX case fans and Freezer 33 eSports Edition.

Taking the case fans first, Arctic claims to have developed a new three-phase motor design which reduces the temperature of the magnetic coils to expand its lifespan considerably compared with previous designs. 'The newly developed, whisper-quiet three-phase motor guarantees long gaming sessions without annoying noise,' claims Arctic chief executive Magnus Huber of the BioniX case fan family. 'Due to the low coil temperature, the service life of the BioniX case fans is four times longer and we extend the warranty to 10 years.' The family launches with in F120 and F140 variants, measuring 120mm and 140mm in diameter apiece, and feature what Arctic calls 'PWM Sharing Technology' which allows multiple fans to adjust their speed between 200 and 1,800 revolutions per minute (RPM) in synchronisation with each other.

The Freezer 33 eSports Edition, meanwhile, takes two of the 120mm BioniX fans and straps them to a tower-style heatsink featuring four 6mm outside diamter (OD) copper heatpipes linked to a stack of 49 aluminium fins measuring 0.5mm thickness apiece. Overall, the 123mm x 103mm x 150mm tower cooler is claimed to cope with dissipating heat up to 320W, though Arctic is recommending the cooler for a maximum processor thermal design profile (TDP) of 210W. Arctic also claims a 'special thermal coating' has been applied to the fin stack, creating microturbulence in the airflow to boost the cooling performance.

Arctic's Freezer 33 eSports Edition, like the fans with which it comes bundled, comes with a 10-year warranty and what the company claims is a transport-proof mounting system - despite the assembly's impressive 805g weight - suitable for Intel's Socket LGA 115X, 2011 through to 2011-3, and 2066 and AMD's latest Socket AM4. Arctic has priced the heatsink at £45.99 (inc. VAT), with the BioniX F120 priced at £14.99 and the F140 at £15.99 (both inc. VAT). More information is available from the official website.