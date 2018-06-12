Alphacool shows off latest water-cooling gear

Alphacool has shown off a variety of water-cooling hardware at Computex 2018, including a new radiator family, the Nexxxos Silver Nickel range.

The Nexxxos Silver Nickel radiators are, as the name suggests, nickel-plated on the fins, with Alphacool highlighting that a new process has led to better coverage of said fins. Meanwhile, the outside of the radiators have a steel layer to improve looks, but it is actually only the copper internals with which any fluid makes contact. You can expect these radiators in 240mm and 280mm sizes at 45mm thickness, and at 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm at 30mm thickness.

The Eisbear Extreme all-in-one liquid-cooler was also on show. This is a real beefcake cooler essentially designed to avoid infringing on Asetek patents. As such, a standard Eisblock XPX water block is used, while the pump is installed in the radiator housing. Alphacool has also partnered up with Be Quiet! on the integrated fans (Silent Wings 3), and quick-disconnect fittings are used between the block and radiator.

Alphacool also had a new set of Eiszyklon Aurora RGB fans, currently only in 120mm but 140mm models may also arrive.

And who doesn’t like a gigantic radiator?