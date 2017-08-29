Alphacool has officially unveiled its latest liquid cooling reservoir design in two new models, the Eisbecher Helix 250 and Helix Light, which come with the option of an internal ultraviolet cold-cathode light tube for use with reactive coolant additives.

Featuring an internal double-helix structure based roughly on a strand of DNA and looking not entirely unlike the T-virus containers from the Resident Evil series of films, though hardly the first reservoir design to adopt the design, the Alphacool Eisbecher Helix family - the name translating literally to 'Ice Cup' but more accurately to 'Ice-Cream Sundae' - comes in 50mm and 60mm diameters. While the former is of more use to those with cramped cases, the latter includes a hidden UV cold-cathode light tube which when combined with UV-reactive cooling additives will cause the liquid inside the reservoir to glow.

Somewhat confusingly, it's the Eisbecher Helix 250 which includes the integrated cathode tube and which features three G1/4" threads in the top and bottom plus an additional two connection points on the side of the bottom plate for a total of eight along with an external diameter of 65mm. The smaller Eisbecher Helix Light, meanwhile, drops to a 55mm external diameter but loses the cathode and drops to two G1/4" connectors top and bottom for a total of four. Those buying the Eisbecher Helix Light aren't left without the option of glowing tubes inside their rigs, though: The device includes four holes for 5mm LEDs, not included, for aftermarket lighting.

The Alphacool Eisbecher Helix 250 and Eisbecher Helix Light are available in a choice of colours from the Alphacool webshop now, priced at €79.94 for the former and €49.94 for the latter (around £74 and £46 respectively, inc. VAT).