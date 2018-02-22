Alphacool launches Eisbaer LT AIO family

Liquid-cooling specialist Alphacool has announced the launch of the Eisbaer LT, designed as a more compact and lower-cost alternative to its previous Eisbaer all-in-one (AIO) cooler.

The Alphacool Eisbaer (ice bear) LT, the company explains, is designed to be expandable thanks to the inclusion of quick-release connectors compatible with Alphacool's Eis-family radiators and coolers. For those who are not looking to tie into the ecosystem, optional converters allow for third-party components to be quickly added to the loop. Alternatively, the primary connectors are standard G1/4" threads allowing for the tubing and its quick-connection fittings to be removed entirely in favour of integration into a custom loop.

In addition to its expandability, shared with its more expensive predecessor, the Eisbaer LT comes with a new radiator design with a 25mm thickness and full copper construction - a move which, the company claims, considerably improves cooling performance over cheaper aluminium equivalents. As usual, the system is launching in three sizes: 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm, with bundled Eiswind fans pre-fitted.

The water block itself, meanwhile, uses a pure-copper base featuring an ultra-fine cross-slot structure which, the company claims, results in improved heat transfer from the CPU when coupled with the company's new nozzle design. The block also includes a DC-LT Ultra Ceramic pump, more powerful than typical for an all-in-one design to support the Eisbaer LT's expandability, with an optional adapter dropping the pump to 7V to reduce noise still further.

More information on the Eisbaer LT family is available from Alphacool's official website, while liquid-cooling retail specialist Aquatuning has confirmed stock of the designs priced at €79.99, €75.62, and €104.99 for the 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm variants respectively (inc. VAT), which compare favourably to the Eisbaer equivalents at €97.99, €119.99, and €144.99 respectively (inc. VAT).