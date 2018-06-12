Raijintek reveals huge open-frame Enyo, two mini-ITX cases

Raijintek has shown off cases at two extreme ends of the size spectrum at Computex 2018: the huge open-frame Enyo, and two Ophion mini-ITX cases.

The Enyo, still a prototype and currently at the tooling stage in the factory, is a monstrous dual-chamber, open-frame chassis that’s due to launch in roughly eight weeks somewhere around the 300 Euro price point (a £260 UK estimate was given). It has, as you might have gauged, room for a wild amount of water-cooling hardware including four 480mm radiators and up to 20 120mm fans. Tempered glass gives onlookers from both sides a clear view of your hardware, and the space between the two chambers can be used to stash cables.

Many of you may remember the Metis mini-ITX chassis from Raijintek. It was a popular design, and now it’s being reworked into two Ophion models, one designed for air-cooling and the other for liquid. Both mini-ITX cases are made from thick aluminium and tempered glass giving them a premium edge. You’ll find a Type-C USB connector on the front panel, and ATX PSU support is present in both. The dual-chamber interior is supported with riser hardware that allows you to install a full-length (up to 330mm) GPU on the left side. There is room for dual 120mm fans in the roof, and the extra height of the liquid-cooling one allows you to fit a 240mm radiator up there too. Pricing is not confirmed, but we’re told it will not exceed 130 Euros.