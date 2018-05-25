Phanteks releases Eclipse P350X RGB chassis

Phanteks has recently made available a new addition to the Eclipse family of cases, the Eclipse P350X RGB, a mid-tower with a pretty hefty feature list considering its retail price of £65.

Measuring 200mm wide, 450mm tall, and 455mm deep, the Eclipse P350X RGB is decidedly compact, but it still supports E-ATX motherboards (up to 280mm wide), as well as of course the regular ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX form factors. It also has support 160mm tall CPU coolers and GPUs all the way up to 400mm long thanks to an unrestricted main chamber, which is separated from the lower section by a full-length PSU shroud. The case is made mainly from steel but also uses ABS plastic and has a tempered glass left side panel, and its weight comes in at around 7kg.



In the lower chamber, PSUs up to 240mm long are supported, and up to two 3.5” drives can be installed tool-free in the pre-installed cage. These 3.5” mounts also accommodate 2.5” SSDs, but there are to dedicated 2.5” drive brackets fixed to the rear of the motherboard tray. Mounting points are also supplied for a third such bracket, but this will need to be purchased separately. There are Velcro cable ties to help with cable management, and up to 36mm of room behind the motherboard tray in which to store cables.

The Eclipse P350X RGB ships with a single 120mm front intake fan only, but there is room for up to five fans in total: two 120mm or 140mm fans in the front, the same level of support in the roof, and a single 120mm in the rear exhaust position. Both 280mm and 240mm radiators are supported by using the front fan mounts. Dust filters are fitted at the front, on the roof, and beneath the PSU intake fan.

As the name suggests, the Eclipse P350X RGB has integrated RGB LED lighting: two external vertical strips on the front panel and one internal horizontal strip along the edge of the PSU shroud and visible through the glass panel. These can be controlled via speed and mode adjustment buttons on the front panel – where you’ll also find headphone, microphone, and two USB 3.0 connections – or via motherboards with compatible RGB headers, with Phanteks specifically highlighting MSI Mystic Light and Asus Aura Sync as compatible software packages.



The Eclipse P350X RGB comes in all-black and black and white variants. Both are on sale now at Overclockers UK for £64.99 including VAT, and more information is available on the official website.