Phanteks launches Enthoo Pro M Special Edition chassis

Today Phanteks has released yet another chassis which will join the ranks of its Enthoo series, the new Enthoo Pro M Special Edition, a variant of the Enthoo Pro M that includes a tempered glass window, a white interior, and two new Phanteks Halos RGB Fan Frames.



Getting down to the basics, the Phanteks Enthoo Pro M is a mid-tower PC chassis which supports motherboards up to E-ATX as well as the smaller ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX types. On its upper left of its front panel, there is easy access to two USB 3.0 ports, mic & headphone sockets, and power and reset buttons. Round the back, you will find seven expansion slots, and inside you can fit as many as eight 3.5" drives and three 2.5" drives, although only two of each are supported out of the box.



Liquid-cooling is catered for with the capacity for up to 360mm (or 280mm) radiators up front or on top and 120mm or 140mm at the rear. Radiator brackets are built-in as are reservoir mounts and pump slots. Maximum compatibility figures are 420mm for GPU length, 194mm for CPU cooler height, and 318mm for PSU length. Overall, the chassis measures 235mm deep, 480mm tall, and 500mm deep and weighs 7.4kg.



Pricing of the Phanteks Enthoo Pro M Special Edition is set at £104.99 or €114.90 with availability later this month. Buyers get a five-year warranty.



As mentioned in the intro, this special edition chassis gets its name from the white interior and inclusion of Phanteks Halos RGB Fan Frames, also launched today in 120mm and 140mm flavours. Phanteks says the lighting disperses light evenly across the fan blades and won't compromise performance. These frames incorporate high density LEDs, and the fans can be daisy chained and synchronised with other Phanteks RGB products or third-party motherboards using an RGB motherboard adapter (PH-CB_RGB4P).

Phanteks will be releasing the Halos Series in two variants, the Halos (plastic) in August, and Halos Lux (aluminium) in September, and they will be priced as in the matrix below and come with a two-year warranty.

More information on the Enthoo Pro M Special Edition can be found on Phanteks' official website, and the same is true also of the Halos products.

