Lian Li launches mini-ITX PC-Q38 chassis

Written by Gareth Halfacree

September 29, 2017 // 11:16 a.m.

Lian Li has announced the launch of a new mini-ITX case, the PC-Q38, which it claims has been designed with a focus on 'performance per litre' and which offers an optional bracket to install a choice of SFX and ATX power supplies.

Constructed, as you might imagine from a Lian Li product, from the company's usual brushed aluminium, the PC-Q38 is designed to accept mini-ITX motherboards with room for up to two expansion cards - or one dual-slot card. The case includes room for one 3.5" hard drive and two 2.5" hard drives, no external optical drives, and includes an acrylic windowed side panel as standard - a panel which becomes the top of the case if the case is oriented as a desktop, rather than tower, chassis.

Lian Li claims to have had a focus on performance in the case's design, and that becomes most evident in its support for a liquid-cooling system: The PC-Q38 includes room for a 240mm radiator on the vented top panel, in place of the optional dual-120mm case fans users can add for improved airflow. Interestingly, these are the only fan mounts - meaning if you're fitting a radiator you'll have no active air intake, though the small size of the case and large vented areas should allow for reasonable airflow as a negative-pressure setup.

Measuring 180mm by 295mm and 372mm deep, the PC-Q38 supports graphics cards up to 315mm in length and 145mm in height and CPU coolers up to 140mm tall. As standard, the case includes room for a small form factor SFX power supply up to 140mm in length, though Lian Li has promised an as-yet unavailable bracket add-on to allow ATX form factor PSUs to be installed instead.

The case is available in the US now, Lian Li has confirmed, priced at $109.99 (around £82 excluding taxes). UK pricing is not yet available, with more information available on the company's official product page.


