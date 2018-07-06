Lian Li announces PC-O11 Air high-airflow case

Case-maker and brushed aluminium fetishist Lian Li has announced a new design which, it claims, forms the company's 'ultimate platform for cooling': The Lian Li PC-O11 Air high-airflow chassis.

Designed for both liquid- and air-cooled systems, the Lian Li PC-O11 Air is based - as the name suggests - on the company's existing PC-O11 Dynamic chassis layout. The focus this time, though, has been strictly on cooling: The design includes mounting points for up to twelve 120mm fans along with two additional 80mm exhaust fans at the rear. Those using multiple radiators will also find support for up to three 360mm radiators, mounted at the top, bottom, and side of the case respectively, along with front mounting against the vented intake panel for another 240mm, 280mm, or 360mm radiator.

Those who don't need four large radiators in their cases are still being courted by Lian Li, with the promise of a revised internal layout to ease installation and maintenance. Among the new features is a new design of drive caddy, a cable bar for integrated cable management, and support for up to two power supply units, six 2.5" drives, and three 3.5" drives, along with motherboards up to EATX in size which mount to an angled motherboard tray for easier cable routing. The front panel includes USB 3.1 Type-C and USB 3.0 connectivity as standard, though - in a departure from the norm for Lian Li - is constructed of plastic.

The company has confirmed it plans to launch two variants of the case: The PC-O11 Air will come with two 120mm high-airflow pulse-width modulated (PWM) fans included in the package; the PC-O11 Air RGB, meanwhile, adds an additional three Bora Lite 120 fans into the mix, on top of the non-LED existing 120mm units. Both include a glass side panel as standard.

UK pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed. More information is available on the company's official product page.