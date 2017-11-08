Cryorig announces Taku desktop chassis launch date

Cryorig has confirmed it is to launch its Taku desktop by the end of the year, despite having failed to raise its target $100,000 goal on crowdfunding site Kickstarter earlier this year.

Originally unveiled in May last year alongside the Mac Pro-inspired Ola, Taku was to be Cryorig's first entry into the case market. At the time the company was targeting a late-2016 or early-2017 launch date, but when that date came and went with no news it seemed the company had cold feet. In May 2017, a year after it was first unveiled, the Taku was relaunched as a crowdfunding campaign seeking to raise $100,000 to have the mini-ITX desktop chassis produced in partnership with Lian Li.

Sadly for fans of the design, Cryorig's target proved too challenging and the Kickstarter campaign closed loss than half-way to its goal. Now, though, the company is having a third crack of the whip, announcing that it will be launching the device in a more traditional manner by December in the US, Japan, and Taiwan, with other markets to follow in the first half of 2018.

As part of the re-relaunch, the Taku will be made available to the crowdfunding campaign's original 138 backers for early shipping from December 1st, priced at $299 (around £228 excluding taxes) with a bundled Cryorig C7 cooler. More information is available on the official product page.