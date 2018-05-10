Corsair launches Obsidian 1000D dual-system case

Corsair has today officially revealed what it’s calling ‘the ultimate super-tower PC case’ and the successor to the Obsidian 900D: the Corsair Obsidian Series 1000D.



The phrase super-tower is not poorly chosen, as the 1000D measures almost 700mm deep and tall and over 300mm wide for good measure. The cavernous interior is accessed on both sides via hinged doors hewn from aluminium and tempered glass, and the triple-chamber layout is such that the 1000D can accommodate two full systems inside – one up to E-ATX with an ATX PSU up to 220mm long, and one mini-ITX with an SFX or SFX-L PSU.

Included with the case is one of Corsair’s Commander Pro lighting and fan controllers, which is software-controllable via a USB connection and Corsair Link software. The chassis also has up to 20 fan mounts available and supports the mounting of two 480mm radiators and two 420mm radiators all at once (expandable to four 480mm models with the right accessories), with tool-free modular mounting trays used to help assist users when mounting these in the front or roof. Further nods towards custom water-cooling are made with the inclusion of numerous pump and reservoir mounting points inside. The 1000D also does not come with any of its own fans, since most users are likely to be investing in totally custom setups anyway.

The front I/O panel includes RGB LED lighting, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and four USB 3.0 ports. Other features include top, front, and bottom dust filters and the ability to install up to five 3.5” HDDs and six 2.5” SSDs (expandable to eight with additional trays purchased separately). Up to four PCIe expansion slots can also be rotated for the main system to support vertical GPU mounting, although PCIe risers cards are not included and will be sold separately.



The downside is, of course, the price, with the Obsidian 1000D expected to retail for $499 excluding taxes in the US and £449 including VAT on these shores. The chassis is available to pre-order now from major retailers, with stock expected in the channel in about a week.

The upside is that bit-tech has an Obsidian 1000D and is now starting work on creating an epic dual-system, water-cooled beast of a machine (well, machines...). We'll be documenting the progress as we go, but you can check out the intro video here!

