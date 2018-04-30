AMD's Chris Hook moves to Intel

Former senior director of global product marketing at AMD, Chris Hook, has confirmed that he has started a new role at none other than one of the firm's biggest rivals: Intel.

The source of the news is Mr. Hook himself - not long ago he posted an update to his Facebook page informing his followers that he had started a new role in Intel's Discrete Graphics Marketing department at Intel's Santa Clara offices. His Twitter profile has likewise been updated to reflect the news.

Somewhat awkwardly for AMD, Chris Hook is now the third senior ex-AMD staffer to join rival Intel in recent months, following in the wake of Raja Kadouri, who joined Intel after a "break" from AMD that he never returned from, and Jim Keller, who went to work for Intel only last week after two years of service at Tesla.