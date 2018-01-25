Team Australia wins Cooler Master PUBG modding contest

Team Australia has walked away with the top prize in Cooler Master’s recent Battlemods modding contest themed around PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) – Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!

The team – a collaboration between Stephen from Tech Modified and Corey from Designs by IFR – completed the build in four days, with a total of 26 hours being live-streamed.



The build itself is certainly impressive, especially considering the time taken, and nobody could accuse Team Australia of not embracing the theme wholeheartedly. The dual-GTX 1080 system has been built into a house that looks like it’s been lifted directly out of Erangel. The liquid-cooling has been cleverly disguised as rusted plumbing, and there’s even a little frying pan in one of the rooms. Enough of us, though, we’ll let the pictures and the time-lapse video below do the rest of the talking!

