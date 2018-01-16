Cooler Master begins PUBG mod contest

Hot on the heels of our very own Mod of the Year competition (congratulations to all of you who competed again!), Cooler Master has opened public voting for a competition it’s been working on in association with the gaming giant PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds).



Your choices are narrowed down to five, with teams from Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and India all in the running for the $2,000 USD prize. The winner will be announced on January 24th, and voting will close this coming Sunday, so be sure to check out the eye-candy below and head over to the voting page when you’ve made your pick.

Team Australia

Team India

Team Philippines

Team Thailand





Team Vietnam