EVGA launches DIY Configurator service

EVGA's DIY Configurator offers discounts for brand loyalty in your next build, but comes with some significant caveats with regards to returns and refunds.

Following hot on the heels of NZXT's data-driven BLD component shopping system , which aims to recommend parts based on target frame rates generated from a database of '', EVGA's DIY Configurator is considerably simpler: Users are asked to choose a graphics card, gaming case, and power supply from a list of EVGA-only components which the company claims are offered at ''.A GPU, case, and PSU, though, doesn't make a full rig: Although these components are listed as 'required', and a purchase can't be made without all three, users are also given the option of adding a motherboard, cooler, and peripherals to their bundle - but not, it must be noted, a processor, memory, or storage. The components are also provided boxed and ready for assembly, further distancing it from NZXT's BLD where the parts are assembled and tested before dispatch.According to EVGA, the DIY Configurator has a range of advantages over just heading to your favourite e-tailer and picking parts yourself: The company claims it '' The site also offers discounts based on how many components a buyer picks up.There are, however, some distinct disadvantages listed in the service's small print: '' the company warns, before adding that '' A bigger caveat comes in the company's returns policy: '' - meaning that if you have cause to return a faulty graphics card for a refund, you'll have to return your case, power supply, and potentially motherboard, cooling setup, and peripherals at the same time.The EVGA DIY Configurator does not appear to be active in the UK at the time of writing, but the European version can be found via the company's official website