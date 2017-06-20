bit-tech.net

Asus offers a free triple-A game with X299 motherboards

Published on 20th June 2017 by Gareth Halfacree

Asus is offering one title from a choice of 15 games distributed by GamesPlanet to anyone buying its X299 motherboards from a participating retailer.

Asus has announced a giveaway designed to convince system builders to not only switch to Intel's latest X299 platform but do so via an Asus motherboard, offering a free game from a list of 15 if purchased before July 16th and a bonus copy of Dawn of War 3 if purchased before June 25th.

Following the unveiling of the company's X299 motherboards, which are designed for use with Intel's Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X enthusiast-grade high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, Asus has announced a partnership with digital distribution service GamesPlanet to offer X299 customers a choice of a free triple-A title from a list of 15 games - albeit the standard editions, somewhat clumsily shortened to 'STD Edition' in the company's press release, of each.

Eligible Asus motherboards are: the ROG Rampage VI Extreme, Rampage VI Apex, Prime X299 Deluxe, Strix X299-E Gaming, Prime X299-A, TUF X299 Mark 1, and the Mark 2. The games included in the offer are: Shadow of War, Vampyr, Total War: Warhammer II, Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Dirt 4, ELEX, Agent of Mayhem, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Prey, The Surge, Project Cars 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Tekken 7, and Spellforce 3, though GamesPlanet warns that the titles included may change during the course of the promotion.

The offer also stacks with Asus' existing promise of a copy of Dawn of War 3, meaning anyone buying an eligible X299 motherboard before that offer expires on June 25th will receive both Dawn of War 3 plus one game of their choice from the GamesPlanet list; anyone purchasing after June 25th but before July 16th, though, will only receive the GamesPlanet game.

Asus has confirmed UK retailers participating in the offer as: Scan, Overclockers UK, Novatech, CCL Computers, AWD-IT, Aria, Box, Eclipse Computers, Falcon Computers, Ebuyer, BT Shop, Shop Direct, Maplins, PC Specialist, and Chillblast. Full details are available on the official promotion page.

4 Comments

proxess 20th June 2017, 12:22 Quote
I honestly feel they're doing this as they're expecting a bit of a flop.
TheMadDutchDude 20th June 2017, 13:11 Quote
Slight mistake, the "TUF X229" bit. :)
Vault-Tec 20th June 2017, 13:19 Quote
Free Forza 3 with B350 Strix on Novatech.
sandys 12 hours ago Quote
The board TUF mk2 board is not bad value, makes some of the Ryzen X370 boards you'd actually want to buy look overpriced, just needs a cheaper 40 lane chip and I'd be all over it, high performance, quad channel and stability, will make AMDs chip/platform look second rate.
