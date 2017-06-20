Asus offers a free triple-A game with X299 motherboards

Asus has announced a giveaway designed to convince system builders to not only switch to Intel's latest X299 platform but do so via an Asus motherboard, offering a free game from a list of 15 if purchased before July 16th and a bonus copy of Dawn of War 3 if purchased before June 25th.
Asus is offering one title from a choice of 15 games distributed by GamesPlanet to anyone buying its X299 motherboards from a participating retailer.
Following the unveiling of the company's X299 motherboards, which are designed for use with Intel's Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X enthusiast-grade high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, Asus has announced a partnership with digital distribution service GamesPlanet to offer X299 customers a choice of a free triple-A title from a list of 15 games - albeit the standard editions, somewhat clumsily shortened to 'STD Edition' in the company's press release, of each.
Eligible Asus motherboards are: the ROG Rampage VI Extreme, Rampage VI Apex, Prime X299 Deluxe, Strix X299-E Gaming, Prime X299-A, TUF X299 Mark 1, and the Mark 2. The games included in the offer are: Shadow of War, Vampyr, Total War: Warhammer II, Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Dirt 4, ELEX, Agent of Mayhem, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Prey, The Surge, Project Cars 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Tekken 7, and Spellforce 3, though GamesPlanet warns that the titles included may change during the course of the promotion.
The offer also stacks with Asus' existing promise of a copy of Dawn of War 3, meaning anyone buying an eligible X299 motherboard before that offer expires on June 25th will receive both Dawn of War 3 plus one game of their choice from the GamesPlanet list; anyone purchasing after June 25th but before July 16th, though, will only receive the GamesPlanet game.
Asus has confirmed UK retailers participating in the offer as: Scan, Overclockers UK, Novatech, CCL Computers, AWD-IT, Aria, Box, Eclipse Computers, Falcon Computers, Ebuyer, BT Shop, Shop Direct, Maplins, PC Specialist, and Chillblast. Full details are available on the official promotion page
.
