WikiLeaks details alleged CIA router-hacking CherryBlossom programme

WikiLeaks has released another set of documents from the Vault 7 archive, this time alleging a CIA programme to develop and covertly install malicious firmware onto popular wireless access point and router models.

Following a partial Vault 7 document release earlier this year , the team at WikiLeaks has been continuing to mine the remaining files for items of interest. Its latest release reveals a programme dubbed CherryBlossom, which it claims is the work of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Stanford Research Institute to take control of wireless routers and access points as a means of performing man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks against surveillance targets - including both monitoring network traffic and redirecting traffic to specific sites.According to WikiLeaks' analysis of the documents: 'The documentation leaked in support of these claims includes a list entitled '' which, given the context, is fair to assume comprises a list of routers and access points for which CherryBlossom firmware was developed. Companies represented on the 12-page list include but are not limited to 3Com, Cisco, Asus, D-Link, Linksys, Orinoco, and US Robotics.The CIA, as is to be expected, has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the CherryBlossom programme nor the legitimacy of the leaked documents. Interested parties can find the documents on WikiLeaks' Vault 7 page , though are warned that visiting the linked page will likely be flagged by government security services.