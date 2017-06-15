Be Quiet! announces top-down Shadow Rock TF2 cooler

Be Quiet! has announced the Shadow Rock TF2 cooler, a top-down design based on the original TopFlow which it claims can handle TDPs up to 160W.

Designed around the company's previous Shadow Rock TopFlow, the Be Quiet! Shadow Rock TF2 is designed to take the advantages of a tower-style cooler - namely larger surface area for cooling fins compared to a normal top-down cooler - and flatten it out to squeeze into mini-ITX builds where vertical clearance is at a premium. As a result, the heatsink measures just 112mm in height including the bundled 120mm fan with a 137mm x 165mm peak footprint designed to overhang the motherboard. The fan is positioned to blow down through the fin stack, cooling both the CPU and any motherboard-mounted components such as RAM modules or voltage regulator modules (VRMs) in the nearby area.Featuring five 6mm copper heatpipes linked to an aluminium fin stack, with additional direct-connection fins linked to the baseplate, Be Quiet! claims the Shadow Rock TF2 is capable of handling processors with a thermal design profile (TDP) up to 160W. Mounting hardware is provided as standard for Intel Sockets 775, 1366, 150, 1151, 1155, 1156, and 2011 through to 2011-3, while AMD Socket FM1, FM2(+), AM2(+), AM3(+), and the company's latest Ryzen-compatible AM4 are also supported out-of-the-box.According to Be Quiet!, the Shadow Rock TF2 is built for '', offering a peak fan speed of 1,400 revolutions per minute (RPM) for a peak airflow of 67.8 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at a noise level below 20.8 dBA. The fan, based on rifle bearings and with a four-pole motor, includes a four-pin pulse width modulation (PWM) connector, while the heatsink includes thermal grease pre-applied to the base.The Shadow Rock TF2 is due to hit the channel any day now, priced at £54.99 (inc VAT). The cooler does not yet have a page on the company's official website, however.