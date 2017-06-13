Microsoft UK launches Xbox Design Lab controller customisation

Microsoft has officially launched its Xbox Design Lab service in the UK, allowing for the creation of custom-coloured Xbox One controllers with optional laser engraving.
Microsoft's Xbox Design Lab service, which allows you to create custom-coloured Xbox One controllers, is now available in the UK.
While the Xbox Design Lab platform launched in the US last year, Microsoft has been slow to make the service available internationally. Rather than having the ability to create truly custom designs, UK Xbox gamers have been restricted to the company's 'Special Edition' and 'Tech Series
' controllers if they fancy something outside the regular colour choices - as well, of course, as the high-priced Xbox Elite Wireless Controller
.
Now, Xbox Design Lab is officially available in the UK. Based around the latest revision of the company's Xbox One Controller design - meaning it includes support for the Xbox One, Xbox One S, upcoming Xbox One X, and Windows 10 via Bluetooth, and comes with a 3.5mm stereo headset adaptor in the box - the DEsign Lab controllers can be configured in what the company claims is 'over a billion colour combinations
' including metallic finishes. Each component of the controller - body, grips, thumbsticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons, triggers and the like - can be set to a colour of choice, either starting from a blank slate or picking one of Microsoft's game-themed colour palettes.
Sadly, pricing for the service is far from cheap: a base price of £69.99 already represents a premium over the standard coloured controllers, and quickly increases as you opt for upgrades such as metallic finishes or rubberised grips. The majority of the company's pre-configured designs, in fact, are priced at £74.97 up to £79.96 - though this price includes free laser engraving and delivery, Microsoft is quick to point out.
More details on the Xbox Design Lab service are available from the official website
.
