Creative Technologies announces Sound BlasterX AE-5

Creative Technology's Sound BlasterX AE-5 is the first soundcard to include an integrated RGB LED controller with support for up to four lighting strips.

The Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 is the latest entry in the company's Pro-Gaming soundcard series, and it's making much of the audio quality users can expect: The card is built around an ESS Sabre digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) offering 32-bit 384KHz playback and linked to a '' to drive even the pickiest of cans. Naturally, there's also the usual raft of software-driven Sound Blaster enhancements including customised algorithms driven by an on-board digital signal processor (DSP), tweaks for in-game voice communications, and 7.1-channel virtual surround sound.' claimed Creative general manager Low Long Chye at the unveiling. 'The main thing that makes the Sound BlasterX AE-5 stand out from its predecessors, though, has nothing to do with its audio capabilities; it's the RGB lighting Creative has seen fit to include. Dubbed the ',' the built-in RGB controller is linked to LEDs which pick out the card's logo but also to connectors for up to four RGB LED lighting strips - meaning the soundcard can double as a controller, driven by Creative's Sound Blaster Connect software, for case lighting. A single 30cm 10-LED strip is included with the card as standard, while a limited-run Pure Edition finished in white comes with four LED strips.Creative has announced that the Sound BlasterX AE-5 will launch in July with a US recommended retail price of $149.99, while the Pure Edition will be exclusively available from the company's own webshop priced at $179.99 (around £118 and £142 respectively, excluding taxes).