Oculus VR brings Rift hardware to local libraries

Oculus VR has announced a pilot programme which will bring its Rift headset and compatible PCs to 90 libraries across the state of California.

A major barrier to mass adoption of virtual reality technology is, undeniably, price. As well as the headset itself, plus associated position-tracking and controller accessories, there's a need to have high-end gaming hardware on which to run them - something Sony has attempted to address with the console-powered PlayStation VR and Google with its smartphone-driven Cardboard and Daydream platforms. Despite this, companies like Oculus VR firmly believe the technology has considerable transformative potential, and to prove that it's paying to put Oculus Ready PCs and Oculus Rift headsets into 90 libraries in California as part of an educational pilot programme.' explained Oculus' education program manager Cindy Ball in the company's announcement . 'The pilot program covers just under half the 184 library jurisdictions within California