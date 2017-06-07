bit-tech.net

Valve confirms SteamVR Tracking 2.0 details

Published on 7th June 2017 by Gareth Halfacree

Valve has confirmed details of SteamVR Tracking 2.0, which offers lower cost and improved performance but lacks backwards compatibility with HTC's Vive headset.

Valve has released official details of its SteamVR Tracking 2.0 technology, and it's bad news for owners of HTC Vive virtual reality headsets: The new base-stations won't be backwards compatible with existing devices.

Teased by the company earlier this year and now officially unveiled as part of a developer update, SteamVR Tracking 2.0 is designed to replace the current Lighthouse system of positional tracking employed by the SteamVR-compatible HTC Vive virtual reality headset. The next-generation release, Valve has promised, comes with a wealth of improvements including support for more than two base stations to improve whole-room positional tracking, improved performance with a reduction in the number of moving parts, and smaller, quieter, lower-power, more reliable, and less expensive base-station hardware.

In short, it's a major upgrade - but one which leaves existing owners out in the cold. 'Because the new Valve-built base stations don’t include a sync blinker, one side-effect of the sync-on-beam technology in tracking 2.0 is that those base stations will only work with TS4231-based devices,' explained Valve's Joe Ludwig in the announcement, referring to the Triad Semiconductor second-generation laser tracking application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) around which future SteamVR headsets will be built. 'Valve-built base stations will not work with older 1.0 devices. The older 1.0 base stations will continue to work with new devices, just without any of the new features.'

Ludwig did not share an official release date for the new base-stations nor the TS4231-based headsets, which will replace HTC's existing discrete hardware solution and first-generation TS3633 ASIC Valve had previously provided to hardware developers, beyond promising 'production quantities' of base-stations in November this year and engineering samples some time this month.

edzieba 9 hours ago Quote
It was known from Alan Yates that the 'old' (current) sensors were unable to deal with PCM or TDM so were limited to two basestations, but it was assumed that the newer single-rotor iGPs-style basestations would still be backward-compatible in a two-basestation layout. It really seems like it would make more sense to sell a Vive outright and re-buy a newer version with updated basestations, headstrap, and controllers (expected to release at the same time as the basestations) than to muck about with incremental upgrading.
Early Adopter Syndrome, I guess.

It's also rather odd that the new single-rotor design retains the opaque housing box. With a single rotor and cylindrical scan, a single basestation can cover a 360° toroidial volume with dead-spots only directly above and below, whereas with the opaque case it is limited to a small slice of that toroid.
