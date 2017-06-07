Valve confirms SteamVR Tracking 2.0 details

Valve has released official details of its SteamVR Tracking 2.0 technology, and it's bad news for owners of HTC Vive virtual reality headsets: The new base-stations won't be backwards compatible with existing devices.
Teased by the company earlier this year and now officially unveiled as part of a developer update
, SteamVR Tracking 2.0 is designed to replace the current Lighthouse system of positional tracking employed by the SteamVR-compatible HTC Vive virtual reality headset. The next-generation release, Valve has promised, comes with a wealth of improvements including support for more than two base stations to improve whole-room positional tracking, improved performance with a reduction in the number of moving parts, and smaller, quieter, lower-power, more reliable, and less expensive base-station hardware.
In short, it's a major upgrade - but one which leaves existing owners out in the cold. 'Because the new Valve-built base stations don’t include a sync blinker, one side-effect of the sync-on-beam technology in tracking 2.0 is that those base stations will only work with TS4231-based devices,
' explained Valve's Joe Ludwig in the announcement, referring to the Triad Semiconductor second-generation laser tracking application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) around which future SteamVR headsets will be built. 'Valve-built base stations will not work with older 1.0 devices. The older 1.0 base stations will continue to work with new devices, just without any of the new features.
'
Ludwig did not share an official release date for the new base-stations nor the TS4231-based headsets, which will replace HTC's existing discrete hardware solution and first-generation TS3633 ASIC Valve had previously provided to hardware developers, beyond promising 'production quantities
' of base-stations in November this year and engineering samples some time this month.
Early Adopter Syndrome, I guess.
It's also rather odd that the new single-rotor design retains the opaque housing box. With a single rotor and cylindrical scan, a single basestation can cover a 360° toroidial volume with dead-spots only directly above and below, whereas with the opaque case it is limited to a small slice of that toroid.