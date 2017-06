NZXT launches data-driven BLD custom gaming PC engine

NZXT's BLD uses a database holding a claimed 10 million gaming hours to recommend a PC build for up to three chosen games, and the company promises to then build and ship it to you in two days.

Pronounced, unsurprisingly, 'build', NZXT's BLD aims to take the complexity out of specifying system components for a gaming rig. Rather than picking components from a bare list or even a tiered, good-better-best ranking system, users select up to three games from a database of the most popular titles alongside a target budget to have the BLD system figure out how to get the best bang-for-buck possible. Naturally, given that NZXT produces exactly these components, there is also a step for customisation where users can add NZXT case upgrades and RGB lighting add-ons.' claimed Johnny Hou, founder and chief executive of NZXT, at the launch. 'According to NZXT, the component decisions are driven by a database of '' which '' Overall, NZXT claims the BLD recommendation engine predicts the performance of selected games within a 10 percent margin of error.Interestingly for a company which has previously near-exclusively targeted the DIY market, BLD is more than a recommendation engine: Once a configuration has been selected, users can hit a button and have it built for them on a two-day turnaround - though, naturally, there's nothing stopping you from using the BLD system to simply recommend components then purchasing them elsewhere for a homebrew build.NZXT's BLD is available in the US now via the official website , with no word yet on international availability.