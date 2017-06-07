Deepcool announces Gammaxx GT RGB CPU cooler

Cooling specialist Deepcool has officially announced its latest tower-design CPU cooler, the Gammaxx GT, following its unveiling at the Computex 2017 trade show.
Deepcool has officially announced the Gammaxx GT CPU cooler, which includes customisable RGB LED lighting to the fan and top heatsink plate.
Designed to support all current AMD and Intel socket types, including AMD's latest AM4 socket, the Gammaxx GT is oddly split in terms of its cooling capabilities: When installed on an Intel socket Deepcool claims the cooler can handle chips operating in a thermal envelope as high as 150W, but when installed on an AMD socket Deepcool's estimation of its capabilities drops to 140W. Regardless of which socket type used, though, the cooler includes four 6mm direct-contact, U-shaped, copper heat pipes underneath a baseplate and leading up through the aluminium fin stack.
The cooler itself measures 135mm in width, 156mm in height, and is 84.8mm deep including the bundled 120mm fan which offers four-pin pulse-width modulation (PWM) speed control between 500 and 1,500 revolutions per minute (RPM) and 17.8 to 29.5 dBA sound levels for a peak airflow of 70.08 cubic feet per minute (CFM). The fan is, as you might expect from an enthusiast-centric PC product released in 2017, adorned with programmable RGB LEDs, as is a logo-adorned, brushed-aluminium plate on the top of the heatsink itself. Both the plate and the fan can be set to two colours a piece from a 65,535-strong palette. Interestingly, hardware control is also available: An in-line remote allows for the lighting mode, transition speed, and brightness to be controlled manually in the absence of compatible software.
Deepcool has confirmed that it will be launching the Gammaxx GT, which it positions as 'the synchronous RGB lighting system for fan and heatsink
', shortly though has not yet disclosed pricing or formal availability. More information is available from the company's official product page
.
1 CommentDiscuss in the forums Reply