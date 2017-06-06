Apple unveils 18-core, Radeon Pro Vega-powered iMac Pro

Apple officially unveiled its next-generation workstation machine, the iMac Pro, at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last night, promising an 18-core, 36-thread Xeon processor and AMD Radeon Pro 500 graphics in an all-in-one chassis built around a 27", 5K-resolution display.
One of the highlights of the company's reasonably jam-packed WWDC presentations, the iMac Pro is designed to replace the company's cylindrical Mac Pro as the go-to workstation-class machine for those within the Apple ecosystem. 'We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time,
' claimed John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering, at the unveiling. 'We reengineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love. iMac Pro is a huge step forward and there’s never been anything like it.
According to Apple, the new twin-blower thermal redesign offers an 80 percent boost in thermal capacity compared with previous-generation iMac models. The result: Apple has been able to cram in Intel's Xeon processors, offering an 18-core, 36-thread model at the top end. This CPU grunt is paired with AMD's Radeon Pro 56 or 64 Vega-based graphics processors, offering 11 trillion floating-point operations per second (T/FLOPS) of single-precision compute and 16GB of High-Bandwidth Memory 2 (HBM2) on-package. The internals are finished off with up to 4TB of solid-state storage and 128GB of ECC memory, while the exterior includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, an SDXC card reader, and 10Gb/s Ethernet connectivity.
The iMac Pro is scheduled to launch in December, with a US retail price starting at $4,999 - which, given the current exchange rate and VAT, will work out to £4,999 in the UK. For this price, however, buyers will get an eight-core, 16-thread processor, Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB of HBM2, 32GB of ECC DDR4 memory, and a 1TB SSD. Pricing for the upgrades has yet to be confirmed.
The announcement of the iMac Pro doesn't mean Apple has given up on its promise of a modular replacement for the bin-shaped Mac Pro, though. At the unveiling, Apple confirmed it was still working on what it bills as 'a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the highest-end, high-throughput system in a modular design, as well as a new high-end pro display
.' The redesign follows the company's admission that the Mac Pro's innovative three-sided central heatsink design fails to allow for the use of a single high-performance graphics card, requiring two lower-performance cards in order to correctly balance the thermal output.
At the same event, Apple announced a host of other extras: refreshed iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air hardware; macOS 10.13 High Sierra, which is the first to use the company's new Apple File System (APFS), and iOS 11; the HomePod, a voice-activated assistant-cum-speaker designed to compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home; ARKit, a platform for augmented reality technology, alongside support for virtual reality including the HTC Vive within macOS; refreshed iPad Pro tablets and a new, faster Apple Pencil stylus.
More details on the iMac Pro are available from the official product page
, while a full list of the company's WWDC announcements can be found in the Apple newsroom
'(...) This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time'
and
"iMac Pro is a huge step forward and theres never been anything like it."
I can't help but roll my eyes. (Also, no idea why you used ' and ").
...mostly 'cos companies don't really like throwing out pro-grade 5K monitors when they upgrade workstations as part of the regular update cycle.
I'm sorry I'll see myself out.
Ever since Apple introduced their new toys like the iPod and then the iPhone the companies PCs are going downhill.
The new MacBooks are horrible for professionals due to the lack of standard USB-ports, as we can't use our pen-tablets, midi-keyboards, and stuff like this anymore and the adapters don't work in 90% of the time as they introduce heavy input-lag.
How could they've gone so wrong within a mere decade.
Steve Jobs founds Apple: huge success!
Steve Jobs gets kicked out of Apple: huge failure!
Steve Jobs goes back to Apple: huge success!
Steve Jobs dies: huge failure from a PC perspective, albeit one which absolutely bleedin' prints money thanks to the success of the i-things.
Apple began to abandon the professional market once they realised they could make more money selling annual upgrades of cheap phones. The move away from PowerPc was the first sign.
This started under Jobs' watch and has continued under Tim Cook, in Apple parlance 'Pro' no longer means intended for professional use, it means 'more expensive version of mass market electronic device,' Like the difference between a VW Golf S and a Golf SE. Sure it's nicer, but it's not exactly the R18.
Having said all that, I would still pay good money for a general issue X86-64 version of Mac OS. My own hardware and Mac OS convenience without having to resort to Hackintosh madness.
MacOS as a standalone x86-64 OS would be awesome, as you'd get all the professional software on a *nix-system.
Indeed, people won't be too happy with Apples suggestion to treat a £5k - £10k PC as a disposable device with annual mini upgrades that toss out a random useful feature in pursuit of making it 0.5mm thinner...
I think the answer is that people keep buying them.
When the sales stop (as they rather emphatically did with the current Mac Pro) Apple is more than self aware enough to change direction (see upcoming Modular Mac Pro), but they have to be given a reason to do so.