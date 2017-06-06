AMD launches Polaris-powered Radeon Pro 500 series

AMD has announced a new family of workstation-targeted graphics processors, the Polaris-based Radeon Pro 500 series, even as its customer Apple promises to begin shipping machines with next-generation Vega replacements by December.
AMD has officially launched the Polaris-powered Radeon Pro 500 series, featured in the new iMac and MacBook Pro models, even as Apple promises to ship Vega-based systems by December.
Announced during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last night, AMD's Radeon Pro 500 series can be found in the company's updated iMac all-in-one systems and MacBook Pro laptops - but not, interestingly, the iMac Pro Apple will launch in December with significantly more powerful Vega-based graphics
. The top-end model, the Radeon Pro 580, promises 5.5 trillion floating-point operations per second (T/FLOPS) of compute performance in a thermal envelope AMD claims is perfectly suited to the iMac's slim all-in-one design.
'It is incredibly satisfying to see the capabilities of Radeon Pro 500 series in elegant form factors and enabling amazing content creation, gaming and VR experiences,
' crowed Raja Koduri, senior vice president and chief architect of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. 'Radeon Pro 500 Series graphics are enabling new generations of makers with compute-accelerated creative tools and new APIs, bringing their imaginations to life in ways like never before.
'
The Radeon Pro 500 series starts with the Radeon Pro 555, which has 12 compute units for a total of 768 stream processors, 81GB/s of memory bandwidth, and offers a 1.3 T/FLOPS peak performance. The Radeon Pro 560 ups this to 16 compute units for 1,024 stream processors and up to 1.9 T/FLOPS of compute. The Radeon Pro 570, meanwhile, offers 28 compute units with 1,792 total stream processors and significantly boosted 217GB/s memory bandwidth for a promised 3.6 T/FLOPS, while the Radeon Pro 575 ups the stakes to 32 compute units for 2,048 stream processors and 4.5 T/FLOPS peak performance. Finally, the aforementioned Radeon Pro 580 packs 36 compute units for 2,304 stream processors and a peak performance of 5.5 T/FLOPS.
More information on the new Radeon Pro 500 series is available from the official website
.
0 CommentsDiscuss in the forums Reply Discuss in the forums