IBM announces 5nm 'nanosheet' chip technology

IBM has announced the development of a new 5nm manufacturing process, based on 'nanosheets', which it claims offers considerable advantages over existing FinFET technology.

While IBM's processing products are a less common sight than those of AMD, Intel, or ARM's multitudinous licensees, concentrating as it does on the data centre and high-performance computing markets, IBM itself has been expending considerable effort to keep up with the increasingly challenging demands of Moore's Law. Back in 2015, the company demonstrated the world's first FinFET chip based on a 7nm process , and now the company claims to have a means of producing the industry's first parts based on a 5nm process node.' explained Arvind Krishna, senior vice president of IBM's hybrid cloud division and director of IBM's Research arm. 'Unveiled as part of the Symposia on VLSI Technology and Circuits conference in Kyoto, Japan and developed in partnership with Research Alliance member companies GlobalFoundries and Samsung, IBM's 5nm process makes use of stacks of silicon nanosheets to build up the device structure - a departure from the more mainstream FinFET design IBM used for its 7nm chips. According to the companies' testing, chips produced on a 5nm nanosheet process node can offer a 40 percent performance improvement at the same power envelope or 75 percent power savings with no loss of performance when compared to unnamed ''.IBM claims that the nanosheet system has other advantages over simply attempting to shrink current FinFET technology, too: The company has claimed that by continuous adjustment of the nanosheet width during production via extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) fine-tuning of power versus performance in specific circuits can be achieved, something it says is not possible with fixed-height FinFET.While IBM describes the technology as '', none of the partner companies have yet announced a schedule for implementation and commercial exploitation.