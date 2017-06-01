Wacom announces Bamboo Ink stylus for Windows 10

Digitisation specialist Wacom has announced a new stylus, developed in partnership with Microsoft, for Windows 10 devices: the Bamboo Ink.
Wacom has announced the impending launch of its Windows Ink-compatible stylus, the Bamboo Ink, which it claims replicates the feel of pen on paper.
Developed by Wacom specifically for Windows 10 pen-enabled devices like Microsoft's Surface Pro family and designed to tie in nicely with the Windows Ink ecosystem, the Bamboo Ink is claimed to offer a feel similar to that of pen-on-paper. 'Bamboo Ink brings the traditional pen and paper feel into the digital world,
' claimed Mike Gay, senior vice president for Wacom's consumer business division, at the unveiling. 'We are excited about our partnership with Microsoft, as it pairs 35 years of Wacom’s pen innovation with Windows 10 – the best of both worlds for making ideas. With Wacom’s natural writing and sketching pen technology, you’ll forget that you’re using a high-tech smart stylus on a digital screen
'
Although designed primarily for Windows Ink, the Bamboo Ink is built to be as compatible as possible with various devices. By default, the pen runs on Wacom's proprietary AES protocol; holding down both side buttons switches to the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP). Weighing 19g, the pen include s a 1.9mm-thick replaceable nib, measures 147mm in length and 10mm in diameter, and as with Microsoft's own stylus requires no batteries or charging to operate. Confirmed compatible devices include Microsoft's Surface 3, Pro 3, Pro 4, and Surface Book convertibles and similar two-in-ones from Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, and Toshiba.
At the same time, Wacom announced the Bamboo Sketch which offers support for Apple's various iOS devices. The Bamboo Ink launches today in the US and August in the UK, priced at £69.99; no official launch date has been offered for the Bamboo Sketch. More information is available on the official website
.
0 CommentsDiscuss in the forums Reply Discuss in the forums