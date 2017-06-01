Tesco announces Currys PC World concession trial

Tesco and Dixons Carphone have announced a partnership that will make it easier to pick up a laptop with your milk and bread: Currys PC World concessions inside Tesco Extra shops.
Tesco has announced a partnership with Dixons Carphone to bring Currys PC World concessions to selected Tesco Extras, starting a trial in two stores later this year.
Under the partnership between Tesco and Currys PC World owner Dixons Carphone, two trail concessions will be opened within Tesco Extra supermarkets: one next month at the Milton Keynes Tesco Extra, and the other in August at the Weston Favell Tesco Extra. Both will offer what Tesco describes without further detail as 'a tailored range of Currys PC World products
,' to include televisions, computers, white goods, and related accessories, though whether PC components will be included among the latter has not been disclosed. Both concessions will also include laptop repair, advice, and comparison services to include broadband and energy supply advice.
'We’re always looking at ways to offer our customers the best possible range of services in our stores,
' claimed Matt Davies, the chief executive of Tesco's UK arm. 'We think this is a winning combination for customers and look forward to opening the first outlet in our Milton Keynes store in July.
'
'Customers tell us they want to pick up the latest electrical products conveniently and at competitive prices, with expert advice and from someone they trust to keep them working seamlessly,
' added Katie Bickerstaffe, chief executive of Dixons Carphone's UK and Ireland division. 'This trial gives them all of this during a weekly grocery shop, which we hope they will enjoy.
'
This trial is far from the first time Tesco has dabbled in the world of electronics and related products: its larger stores often have a small stock of consumer electronics already, and were infamously used as a pseudo-wholesaler by Game Stores Group during the Nintendo 3DS shortage of 2011
, while in 2010 the company briefly added second-hand games to its shelves
. Currys PC World, meanwhile, recently gave floor space to VR demo rooms based around the HTC Vive
.
