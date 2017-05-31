AMD claims major Ryzen OEM wins, dates Vega's unveiling

AMD's announcements at Computex included partnerships with 'all of the top global PC OEMs' on Ryzen systems and a promise to unveil consumer Vega cards at SIGGRAPH 2017.

' enthused AMD president and chief executive Lisa Su following the company's keynote speech at the Computex tradeshow this week. 'Addressing the latter point first, AMD was joined at the event by partners showcasing Ryzen-powered desktop machines and, in one case, a desktop-replacement laptop, the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix GL702ZC featuring an eight-core 16-thread Ryzen processor originally designed for desktop use. While only Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo were specifically called out by AMD during the event, the company promised that '.'' claimed Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of AMD's Compute and Graphics business group. 'For server customers, AMD promised that the first off-the-shelf machines featuring its Epyc processors in single- and dual-socket configurations would be hitting the market on June 20th. Those waiting for Threadripper to make an appearance, though, still have a while to wait: despite showcasing the processor's capabilities in a system running Bethesda's Prey in Ultra HD 4K - aided by a pair of Radeon Vega GPUs running in Crossfire mode - the company had no firm launch date to announce, bar the promise that the chips would be arriving '.'AMD also announced that it would be officially unveiling its consumer-grade Radeon RX Vega graphics card lineup at the SIGGRAPH conference in late July to early August, though would not be pressed on whether this would coincide with a hard launch or simply be a detailing of upcoming products. The company's previously-unveiled Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, meanwhile, has received an official launch date of June 27th.Other announcements from AMD at Computex included the unveiling of a reference design for a Ryzen Mobile ultraportable, boasting four cores and eight threads alongside Vega-architecture graphics in a 15mm-thick chassis alongside new branding - AMD VR Ready Processors and AMD Ryzen VR Ready Premium - for chips targeted at virtual reality use.