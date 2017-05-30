Cryorig takes its Taku desktop chassis to Kickstarter

Cooling specialist Cryorig has confirmed that it hasn't given up on its dreams of branching out into high-end PC cases, launching a crowdfunding campaign for production of its delayed Taku desktop chassis.
Cryorig has opened crowdfunding for its delayed Taku desktop chassis, announcing a partnership with case specialist Lian Li for manufacturing.
First unveiled just over a year ago
and originally scheduled for a late-2016/early-2017 launch, Taku is a throwback to the early days of computing when your PC served as a stand for your monitor and the name 'desktop' made perfect sense. Standing proud of the desk on angled legs, the internals are accessed through a drawer which slides forwards so you can still fiddle with your hardware even when a display is sat on top.
Although Cryorig originally indicated it would be selling the Taku case, along with its Mac Pro inspired Ola, into the channel as with its cooling products, the company has since had a change of heart and is instead taking Taku directly to users via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and with case specialist Lian Li handling the manufacturing. Aiming for a $100,000 goal to fund production, the campaign comes with a range of customisation options not previously seen: the entry-level Taku, priced at $299 (approximately £232 excluding taxes), features the silver-finish aluminium of the original design coupled with light or dark oak legs; a pricier model at $334 (approximately £260 excluding taxes) offers gunmetal or red finishes with, again, light or dark oak legs; the $360 (around £280 excluding taxes) tier features a original silver finish but with a choice of silver or gunmetal aluminium legs; and a $395 (around £307 excluding taxes) model features a gunmetal or red finish with silver or gunmetal aluminium legs.
The finished Taku design measures 570mm by 310mm and stands 142mm tall including the legs. Its compact innards support a mini-ITX motherboard with SFX or SFX-L power supply along with a single 3.5" and two 2.5" hard drives. A Lian Li-designed PCI Express riser card allows for a single PCI Express 3.0 x16 slot for expansion, and a single 92mm cooling fan is included as standard. A side panel offers two USB 3.0 ports and 3.5mm analogue audio input and output connectivity.
So far, Cryorig is at $17,223 of its $100,000 goal, with its initial $250 'early bird' tier exhausted. More information is available on the campaign page
.
"Although Cryorig originally indicated it would be selling the Taku case, along with its Mac
BookPro inspired Ola, into the channel as with its cooling products,"
Shurely shome mishtake Mr H ;)
I wonder if it topples over when you pull the 'drawer' out with all the hardware in it?
And those legs? I'm sure the space beneath will be stuffed with our junk, spoiling the good looks.
Ah, you can't have everything, I suppose.
Alternatively, develop a wooden stand for any other desktop chassis?