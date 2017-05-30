bit-tech.net

Cryorig takes its Taku desktop chassis to Kickstarter

Published on 30th May 2017 by Gareth Halfacree

Cryorig has opened crowdfunding for its delayed Taku desktop chassis, announcing a partnership with case specialist Lian Li for manufacturing.

Cooling specialist Cryorig has confirmed that it hasn't given up on its dreams of branching out into high-end PC cases, launching a crowdfunding campaign for production of its delayed Taku desktop chassis.

First unveiled just over a year ago and originally scheduled for a late-2016/early-2017 launch, Taku is a throwback to the early days of computing when your PC served as a stand for your monitor and the name 'desktop' made perfect sense. Standing proud of the desk on angled legs, the internals are accessed through a drawer which slides forwards so you can still fiddle with your hardware even when a display is sat on top.

Although Cryorig originally indicated it would be selling the Taku case, along with its Mac Pro inspired Ola, into the channel as with its cooling products, the company has since had a change of heart and is instead taking Taku directly to users via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and with case specialist Lian Li handling the manufacturing. Aiming for a $100,000 goal to fund production, the campaign comes with a range of customisation options not previously seen: the entry-level Taku, priced at $299 (approximately £232 excluding taxes), features the silver-finish aluminium of the original design coupled with light or dark oak legs; a pricier model at $334 (approximately £260 excluding taxes) offers gunmetal or red finishes with, again, light or dark oak legs; the $360 (around £280 excluding taxes) tier features a original silver finish but with a choice of silver or gunmetal aluminium legs; and a $395 (around £307 excluding taxes) model features a gunmetal or red finish with silver or gunmetal aluminium legs.

The finished Taku design measures 570mm by 310mm and stands 142mm tall including the legs. Its compact innards support a mini-ITX motherboard with SFX or SFX-L power supply along with a single 3.5" and two 2.5" hard drives. A Lian Li-designed PCI Express riser card allows for a single PCI Express 3.0 x16 slot for expansion, and a single 92mm cooling fan is included as standard. A side panel offers two USB 3.0 ports and 3.5mm analogue audio input and output connectivity.

So far, Cryorig is at $17,223 of its $100,000 goal, with its initial $250 'early bird' tier exhausted. More information is available on the campaign page.

5 Comments

Arboreal 30th May 2017, 11:17 Quote
Gareth, more coffee needed this morning?
"Although Cryorig originally indicated it would be selling the Taku case, along with its MacBook Pro inspired Ola, into the channel as with its cooling products,"
Shurely shome mishtake Mr H ;)
blackerthanblack 30th May 2017, 12:38 Quote
It does, look nice but...

I wonder if it topples over when you pull the 'drawer' out with all the hardware in it?

And those legs? I'm sure the space beneath will be stuffed with our junk, spoiling the good looks.

Ah, you can't have everything, I suppose.
Gareth Halfacree 30th May 2017, 13:01 Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Arboreal
Gareth, more coffee needed this morning?
"Although Cryorig originally indicated it would be selling the Taku case, along with its MacBook Pro inspired Ola, into the channel as with its cooling products,"
Shurely shome mishtake Mr H ;)
Hah - that's muscle-memory for you. Guess I type MacBook Pro a lot more than I type Mac Pro! I'll go fix it, ta!
mi1ez 30th May 2017, 22:59 Quote
Not a bad looking case! Nice to see something a bit different (but not a snail shell or a train - looking at you Lian-Li!)
Bindibadgi 31st May 2017, 02:26 Quote
I looked at this earlier. Way too expensive for what it is and I would like to see some thermal testing first. If you look at the Silverstone ML04 it requires a strong metal bracing bracket across the top of its steel shell. This is alu without bracket! Surely the monitor weight limit is tiny.

Alternatively, develop a wooden stand for any other desktop chassis?
