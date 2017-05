AMD's AGESA 1.0.0.6 adds Ryzen RAM tweaks, PCIe virtualisation

AMD has announced testing of AGESA 1.0.0.6, a microcode update for its Ryzen processors which adds 26 memory-tweaking settings and support for PCIe ACS virtualisation.

Currently under testing and due for release in mid to late June, with a handful of boards already benefiting from a beta firmware update, AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture (AGESA) build 1.0.0.6 brings claimed improvements to the memory subsystem. '' explains AMD's Robert Hallock in a blog post announcing the new build. 'The new settings include additional dividers for memory clocks up to DDR4-4000 without the need to change the system's reference clock, manual configuration of 1T or 2T command rates, row cycle time, CAS write latency, write recovery time, and the voltage fed to the DDR4 PHY on the Ryzen chip itself. While these settings, and considerably more including a power-saving feature, all form part of the AGESA 1.0.0.6 firmware, it will be up to individual motherboard manufacturers as to how many - or how few - are exposed to end-users.In the same update, AMD has added a feature which may help drive adoption of Ryzen and other Zen-architecture processors for virtualisation: PCI Express Access Control Services (ACS). '' explains Robert. 'Those eager to play with the new AGESA release are advised to check for recently-released beta firmwares for their motherboards, or wait until mid to late June for polished releases.