Phanteks announces AMD-compatible Glacier C350a liquid-cooling block

Phanteks has unveiled a new flagship liquid-cooling block designed specifically for AMD's processor sockets, including the latest Ryzen-compatible AM4: the Glacier C350a.
Phanteks' new Glacier C350a liquid-cooling block includes RGB lighting with support for third-party control software and taller-than-average fins for improved cooling.
Sharing a core design with its earlier Intel-targeted Glacier C350i, the Phanteks Glacier C350a has one major difference: support for AMD processors, complete with mounts compatible with FM2(+), AM3(+), and AM4 sockets - the latter giving it full compatibility with AMD's latest Ryzen family of Zen-architecture processors right out of the box.
As a flagship block, it's no surprise to see that Phanteks has pushed the boat out on the features front. The cover plates are finished in mirrored silver or satin black anodised aluminium with magnetic fastenings, and the acrylic block itself features built-in RGB LED lighting which includes a four-pin adaptor with support for Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, and MSI's Mystic Light Sync software.
Inside, the cooling block itself is constructed from an enlarged copper base finished in nickel with 0.4mm-wide and 5mm-tall cooling fins. According to Phanteks, its design is tailored for low flow resistance making it compatible with lower-pressure pumps and giving it high efficiency, while thermal transfer from the CPU comes courtesy of the company's PH-NDC thermal grease with 'nano diamond-like particles
'. The block is then sealed with a Viton-rubber O-ring, which the company claims is more resistant to wear and tear and aggressive fluid additives than a standard O-ring.
UK pricing for the Phanteks Glacier C350a has yet to be officially announced, but at least one retailer has begun taking pre-orders at £69.95. More information is available on the company's official product page
.
http://shop.watercool.de/epages/WatercooleK.sf/en_GB/?ObjectPath=/Shops/WatercooleK/Products/18012
Yup, you can. Meaning Phantek's block looks pretty over priced for what amounts to not much more than a lump of acrylic.
£69.95 at Overclockers:
https://www.overclockers.co.uk/phanteks-glacier-c350a-cpu-water-block-acrylic-cover-rgb-led-mirror-chrome-wc-01g-pt.html
Ta - I did a quick Google Shopping search to see if anyone was listing it, but nothing came up. Article updated!