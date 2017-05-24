FSP, Bitspower announce liquid-cooled Hydro PTM+ PSU

FSP has confirmed that it will be showing off a liquid-cooled power supply at Computex next week, which it claims can boost from 1.2KW under air cooling to 1.4KW when added to a liquid-cooling loop.
FSP has announced a partnership with Bitspower on what it claims is the world's first mass-produced, liquid-cooled PC power supply, the Hydro PTM+.
Designed in partnership with liquid-cooling expert Bitspower, FSP's upcoming Hydro PTM+ power supply is designed to sit very firmly at the top of the company's tree. Initially, its specifications seem relatively straightforward for a high-end power supply: 1.2KW rating, 80 Plus Platinum efficiency certification, LED lighting, and a silent mode whereby its internal fan is halted entirely at power draws of 600W and below.
Where the Hydro PTM+ differs from its rivals, though, is in featuring an integrated liquid cooling system. The first to enter mass production, FSP claims, the cooling system can be hooked to a computer's existing liquid cooling loop to keep the power supply's temperature down. When doing so, the company adds, the peak output of the power supply is shifted upwards: What is a 1.2KW supply on air becomes a 1.4KW supply under water. The design also meets 'the highest security and safety standards
', FSP is quick to confirm, a necessity when playing around with conductive liquids and mains voltages.
At the same time, FSP confirmed the other new products it is to showcase at Computex 2017: power supplies with integrated 'smart' communication interfaces for Internet of Things (IoT) projects, what it claims to be the world's smallest 80 Plus Platinum certified 805W Flex power supply, and the 'Easy Redundancy Kit
' DC-to-DC converter which converts two standard power supplies into a dual-redundant supply to boost systems' uptime.
More details on the FSP Hydro PTM+ can be found ahead of the event on the company's official product page
.
Honestly, what the hell is the point? I mean whats next - A watercooled monitor for monitors that can be "overclocked for extra Hz!"? Full cover keyboard waterblocks? LN2 pots for USB flash drives??
Up to 600w it remains completely and totally silent, that's the point.
Yes it's going to be expensive but I would much rather water cool my PSU than my memory, for example.
I like it :)
When was the last time you sat at your PC screaming at a noisy PSU?! I literally cannot remember owning anything other than a silent unit... At least, not anything that was audible over a pump, fans or ambient background noise.
Heck, we all sing praises of mechanical keyboards nowadays, and they make more racket than any PSU could muster!
I think it's more just the idea that cool electronics are far happier and will last far longer when they are cooled with water. This is why a lot of data centres are switching to water cooling.
Yeah, a PSU is not the noisiest thing in a rig. However, it still produces heat and quite a lot at that.
I don't want my rig quiet when I am typing, just when I am gaming/watching films etc.
I'm not sure they can claim to be first - in fact I'm pretty sure there have already been water cooled PSUs sold before, to a very muted reception. Can't think of the manufacturer though - I shall have to google it.
There are water cooled PSUs from a while back. So it's definitely not a new idea.
Yup definitely Koolance.
http://www.legitreviews.com/deepcool-shows-off-water-cooled-power-supply-at-ces-2016_177512
Deepcool had one on the go last year, not sure if it ever materialised though !
Also, as said already, the PSU is one of the coolest components in the rig provided it isn't running at 80% of its output for its entire life.