EKWB retires Nvidia blocks, launches new Founders Edition models

EK Water Blocks has announced it is retiring its existing Nvidia GeForce GTX 10x0 and Titan X water block families, halting production and selling off existing stock, in favour of a new family of full-coverage blocks designed for Founders Edition reference design cards.
According to EK Water Blocks' product change notification, the company's entire range of water blocks for Nvidia's GeForce GTX 10x0 and Titan X graphics cards has entered end-of-life. Current stock of the coolers will continue to be sold, but once existing stock runs out there will be no more and the stock keeping units (SKUs) will be delisted from the company's web store.
The reason: the launch of a new range of water blocks, designed to fit Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, 1080, 1080 Ti, Titan X Pascal and Titan Xp 'Founders Edition' reference designs. According to EK Water Blocks' reckoning, this covers 106 graphics cards from a range of Nvidia's hardware partners, with the proviso that 'we recommend that [buyers] refer to the EK Cooling Configurator for a precise compatibility match
' to see if a particular Founders Edition is a true reference design or modified in such a way that it would be incompatible with the block.
The new blocks come with a range of improvements, the company claims, most obvious of which is what the company describes as a 'recently introduced aesthetic terminal cover
' as standard. Although no new backplates have been announced, EKWB has confirmed that the new water blocks are fully compatible with the company's existing GeForce GTX 1080, GTX 1080 Ti, and Titan X Pascal backplates without the need for modification.
The new water blocks are available now, in standard, acetal, nickel, and acetal and nickel finishes, priced at €108.14 including VAT (around £95), and can be ordered pre-filled with coolant and with a quick disconnect fitting for an additional €29.46 (around £26). More information is available on the company's official web shop
.
