Lian Li launches GPU-centric PC-O12 windowed case

Case-maker Lian Li has announced a new mid-tower chassis with an interesting layout which puts up to two double-slot graphics cards on full display under a glass side panel: the PC-012.
Lian Li's new PC-O12 case puts two GPUs on full display using a split-chamber design and PCI Express riser cables but comes with a hefty price tag.
Designed with a glass front and side, the Lian Li PC-O12 is an interesting beast. While from the outside the steel and aluminium chassis looks relatively standard, a glance at the expansion ports shows it's anything but: The left-hand chamber of the chassis is designed to hold just two double-slot graphics cards, arranged vertically with their fans facing the window, while the motherboard is hidden away in an inverted position in a chamber to the right with PCI Express riser cables connecting the two.
In short: Lian Li's PC-O12 is targeting those who want to show off their graphics cards in full splendour rather than limiting themselves to the typical layout with only the tops of each card being visible through a side window.
The case supports E-ATX, ATX, and micro-ATX motherboards with a bottom chamber supporting power supplies up to 230mm in length, four 3.5" hard drives, and up to six 2.5" hard drives. The layout comes at a cost, however: By splitting the case into two chambers vertically, the width has been sacrificed meaning CPU coolers are limited to 75mm in height before fouling on the side panel. The GPU-centric layout, however, is good for those with long dual-slot cards: Graphics cards up to 340mm in length are supported.
The case includes room for three 120mm or two 140mm fans in the top panel and two 120mm fans in the front panel, though none are included. The front I/O includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type C port, one HDMI port - for use with virtual reality headsets - and analogue HD Audio connectors. UK pricing has been set at a hefty £379.90 with the first shipments due to arrive at the end of the month. More information is available from the official website
.
I've liked a lot of Lian-Li's cases in the past, but this is extracting the urine to a whole new level.
But I do think Lian Li are going a bit mad, lately. Back in the days of the V2000 they could get away with charging an arm and a leg for a high end, watercooling ready case because the options were much more limited (TJ07, Mountain Mods, Stacker 830?), but nowadays with the likes of Phanteks, In-Win, Fractal and Corsair all offering decently built cases that can fit all sizes of radiators/AIO's for well under half the price of a high end Lian Li they seem to be in a category of their own...
Some fans? More like /a fan/ these days or if you buy one nice enough to be congruent with a £400 case
£380 for a case, no matter how nice, is certifiably insane unless it's for something exotic and demanding like SuperMicro's SWTX form factor.
True. Although I guess I've been lucky, because I've often found deals on fans I've been interested in (or they've been cheap, therefore I've been interested...?) Some of the 1000RPM Fractal Design fans were going cheap the other day; they're "OK" for static pressure, not so great for raw CFM, though.
Seriously though £400 for a case with no fans is taking the proverbial
Sell? Three of them if they are lucky.
The real purpose of this case is probably to give a handful of them away to the likes of Asus and MSI for showing off GPUs at tradeshows and that'll be it.