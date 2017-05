Lian Li launches GPU-centric PC-O12 windowed case

Lian Li's new PC-O12 case puts two GPUs on full display using a split-chamber design and PCI Express riser cables but comes with a hefty price tag.

Designed with a glass front and side, the Lian Li PC-O12 is an interesting beast. While from the outside the steel and aluminium chassis looks relatively standard, a glance at the expansion ports shows it's anything but: The left-hand chamber of the chassis is designed to hold just two double-slot graphics cards, arranged vertically with their fans facing the window, while the motherboard is hidden away in an inverted position in a chamber to the right with PCI Express riser cables connecting the two.In short: Lian Li's PC-O12 is targeting those who want to show off their graphics cards in full splendour rather than limiting themselves to the typical layout with only the tops of each card being visible through a side window.The case supports E-ATX, ATX, and micro-ATX motherboards with a bottom chamber supporting power supplies up to 230mm in length, four 3.5" hard drives, and up to six 2.5" hard drives. The layout comes at a cost, however: By splitting the case into two chambers vertically, the width has been sacrificed meaning CPU coolers are limited to 75mm in height before fouling on the side panel. The GPU-centric layout, however, is good for those with long dual-slot cards: Graphics cards up to 340mm in length are supported.The case includes room for three 120mm or two 140mm fans in the top panel and two 120mm fans in the front panel, though none are included. The front I/O includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type C port, one HDMI port - for use with virtual reality headsets - and analogue HD Audio connectors. UK pricing has been set at a hefty £379.90 with the first shipments due to arrive at the end of the month. More information is available from the official website